28,476 Shares in DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE) Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 28,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $39,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $131,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in DICE Therapeutics by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in DICE Therapeutics by 18.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

Get DICE Therapeutics alerts:

DICE Therapeutics Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of DICE stock opened at $33.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.48. DICE Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.64 and a 12 month high of $45.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 0.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DICE Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that DICE Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on DICE Therapeutics from $34.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on DICE Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on DICE Therapeutics from $45.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on DICE Therapeutics from $36.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on DICE Therapeutics from $46.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,640,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.50 per share, with a total value of $59,860,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,848,911 shares in the company, valued at $249,985,251.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

DICE Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DICE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.