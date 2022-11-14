29,943 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Acquired by Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 29,943 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,000. Apple comprises 2.3% of Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blooom Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 148.6% in the second quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 5,330 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 5.2% in the second quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,486 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 2.7% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 204,374 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 33.5% in the second quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 6.2% in the second quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,729 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $149.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.26.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 457,386 shares of company stock worth $70,627,433 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

