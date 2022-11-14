38,040 Shares in Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) Acquired by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GNUS. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in Genius Brands International by 15.2% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 115,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Genius Brands International by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 192,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 71,149 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Genius Brands International by 9.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,088,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,122 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Genius Brands International during the first quarter worth approximately $416,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Genius Brands International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,125,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 177,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.76% of the company’s stock.
Genius Brands International Stock Up 3.6 %
Shares of GNUS opened at $0.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $222.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.72. Genius Brands International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1.47.
About Genius Brands International
Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Rainbow Rangers, an animated series about the adventures of seven magical girls; Llama Llama, an animated series; SpacePop is a music and fashion driven animated property; Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.
