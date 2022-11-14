43,697 Shares in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 43,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LegalZoom.com Stock Up 10.4 %

Shares of LZ stock opened at $10.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -27.47 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.77. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.53 and a 52-week high of $21.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). LegalZoom.com had a negative return on equity of 36.60% and a negative net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $163.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on LegalZoom.com to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities cut LegalZoom.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Insider Activity at LegalZoom.com

In related news, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 23,643 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $270,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 496,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,686,314.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other LegalZoom.com news, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 23,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $270,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 496,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,686,314.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Nicole Miller sold 12,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $144,762.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 214,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,456,599.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,370 shares of company stock worth $1,012,720 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com Profile

(Get Rating)

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

