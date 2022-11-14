47,161 Shares in Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 47,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOTU. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the first quarter valued at about $176,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the first quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the first quarter valued at about $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaotu Techedu alerts:

Gaotu Techedu Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of GOTU opened at $0.75 on Monday. Gaotu Techedu Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of -1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.46.

About Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu ( NYSE:GOTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative net margin of 20.48% and a negative return on equity of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $80.29 million for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaotu Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaotu Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.