54,623 Shares in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 54,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VBIV. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the first quarter worth $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the first quarter valued at $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 91.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 77,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 36,923 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 98.1% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 26,320 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the second quarter valued at $89,000. 39.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VBIV opened at $0.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $154.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.19. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $3.42.

Separately, Raymond James lowered VBI Vaccines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday.

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

