75,201 Shares in Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR) Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 75,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSVR. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Reservoir Media during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Reservoir Media by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Reservoir Media by 1,117,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 11,178 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Reservoir Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Reservoir Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. 42.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reservoir Media alerts:

Reservoir Media Trading Up 6.3 %

NASDAQ RSVR opened at $5.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Reservoir Media, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $10.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.79 million, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.45.

Reservoir Media Company Profile

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates in two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reservoir Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reservoir Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.