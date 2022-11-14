8,264 Shares in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Olympic Steel by 42.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Olympic Steel by 2.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Olympic Steel by 17.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Olympic Steel by 5.7% in the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Olympic Steel by 12.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Olympic Steel Stock Down 1.1 %

Olympic Steel Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:ZEUS opened at $30.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $335.57 million, a PE ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.92 and a twelve month high of $43.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.72%.

About Olympic Steel

(Get Rating)

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.