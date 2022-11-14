Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABMD. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Abiomed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Abiomed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 730.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Abiomed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on ABMD shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Abiomed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair downgraded Abiomed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Abiomed from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Abiomed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Abiomed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $350.50.

Abiomed Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of Abiomed stock opened at $373.99 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $278.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.21. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.26, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.28. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.85 and a 1-year high of $381.99.

In other news, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total transaction of $127,975.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,040,170.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Marc A. Began sold 2,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.71, for a total transaction of $747,420.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,592.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total value of $127,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,040,170.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,044 shares of company stock worth $2,596,569. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abiomed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.