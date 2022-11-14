Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 150.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,676 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.9% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter worth $209,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 24.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 8,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 82,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director William Grieco sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total transaction of $412,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,092,359.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACHC stock opened at $80.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.54. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.07 and a 12-month high of $86.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACHC shares. Stephens boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Acadia Healthcare to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

