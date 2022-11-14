Acas LLC Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Acas LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,051.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,842 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,734 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 4.8% of Acas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Acas LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,923.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,747,428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,947,054,000 after buying an additional 26,375,927 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,895.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,349,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,099,172,000 after buying an additional 9,830,359 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,539.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,633,606 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,023,183,000 after buying an additional 9,046,135 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2,050.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 9,448,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,004,228,000 after buying an additional 9,008,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2,197.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,568,862 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $910,099,000 after buying an additional 8,195,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total transaction of $999,894.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 498,572 shares in the company, valued at $66,933,291. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at $8,738,302.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total transaction of $999,894.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 498,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,933,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 298,393 shares of company stock valued at $12,497,340. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $100.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.87 and a 12 month high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.91.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

