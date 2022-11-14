Advisor OS LLC Buys 1,650 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,503 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.8% of Advisor OS LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 17,286 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the second quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 16,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 22.9% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 27,038 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 41.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147,385 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $45,441,000 after purchasing an additional 43,189 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Fundamental Research lowered their price target on Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Microsoft from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Microsoft Price Performance

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $247.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $239.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

