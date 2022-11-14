Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 1,391.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 537 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 62.5% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 442 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $153.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.42. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.12 and a 1-year high of $186.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.31%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $163.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.92.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

