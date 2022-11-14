Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 183,543 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Affimed were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AFMD. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Affimed in the first quarter valued at about $1,549,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Affimed by 461.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 230,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 189,243 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Affimed in the first quarter valued at about $726,000. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Affimed in the first quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Affimed in the first quarter valued at about $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

AFMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Affimed in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Affimed in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Affimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affimed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

AFMD stock opened at $2.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 4.90. Affimed has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $7.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.67.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 million. Affimed had a negative net margin of 232.11% and a negative return on equity of 54.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Affimed will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and rest of Europe. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; in Phase IIa clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma; and in Phase I clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma.

