AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,501 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 39,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 29,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. 43.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of AGNC opened at $9.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.15. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $16.14.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.05 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 128.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a nov 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently -40.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AGNC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AGNC Investment to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays upgraded AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.10.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.