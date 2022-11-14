Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Senior Officer Sells C$166,603.92 in Stock

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) Senior Officer Nils Frederik Jonas Engelstad sold 14,167 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.76, for a total value of C$166,603.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$273,337.68.

Alamos Gold Trading Down 0.6 %

AGI stock opened at C$11.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.62 billion and a PE ratio of 147.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.40. Alamos Gold Inc. has a one year low of C$8.30 and a one year high of C$11.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.85.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is presently 93.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Alamos Gold

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their price target on Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.23.

(Get Rating)

Alamos gold holding oorperatief u.a. operates as a subsidiary of Alamos Gold Inc

