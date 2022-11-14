Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,923 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Allegion were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALLE. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 396.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Allegion
In related news, CEO John H. Stone purchased 12,500 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.45 per share, with a total value of $1,305,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,535 shares in the company, valued at $6,740,680.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Allegion Stock Performance
Shares of ALLE stock opened at $113.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $87.33 and a 52 week high of $137.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.69.
Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $913.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.58 million. Allegion had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 59.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Allegion Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.40%.
Allegion Company Profile
Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.
Featured Articles
