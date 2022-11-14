Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,923 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Allegion were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALLE. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 396.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

Insider Activity at Allegion

In related news, CEO John H. Stone purchased 12,500 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.45 per share, with a total value of $1,305,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,535 shares in the company, valued at $6,740,680.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Allegion Stock Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALLE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $113.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $87.33 and a 52 week high of $137.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.69.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $913.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.58 million. Allegion had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 59.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.40%.

Allegion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.