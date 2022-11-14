Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Wealth Management Solutions LLC

Wealth Management Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,083.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,620 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 800.0% during the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 28.0% during the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 32 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3,900.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 40 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $150,000. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 298,393 shares of company stock valued at $12,497,340 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $232.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.91.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $100.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.87 and a twelve month high of $188.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.51, a PEG ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

