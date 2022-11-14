Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Blooom Inc.

Blooom Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,977.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,922 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.2% of Blooom Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Blooom Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,085.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,311.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,584.2% during the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $100.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.87 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 92.51, a PEG ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.23.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.91.

In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 298,393 shares of company stock worth $12,497,340 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

