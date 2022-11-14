Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,460.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,678 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,714 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,756.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 268,866 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,556,000 after acquiring an additional 254,385 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 2,137.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,193 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 29,799 shares in the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,873.0% in the second quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,725 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 14,928 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,005.9% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 32,104 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 29,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,909.0% in the second quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,124 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 21,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 298,393 shares of company stock valued at $12,497,340 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.91.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $100.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 92.51, a PEG ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.87 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.