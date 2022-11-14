Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Lifted by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,372.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 220,423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,449 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.9% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,965,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $110,725,825,000 after acquiring an additional 543,744 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,923.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,747,428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,947,054,000 after purchasing an additional 26,375,927 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,895.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,349,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,099,172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830,359 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,539.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,633,606 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,023,183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,046,135 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its position in Amazon.com by 2,050.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 9,448,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,004,228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Amazon.com to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.91.

Amazon.com Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $100.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.87 and a 1-year high of $188.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 92.51, a PEG ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 298,393 shares of company stock worth $12,497,340 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also

