Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,595 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Amtech Systems were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASYS. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,288,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,960,000 after acquiring an additional 84,391 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 4.8% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 252,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 11,691 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 298.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 47,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 35,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 20.0% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amtech Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Amtech Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

In other Amtech Systems news, Director Robert M. Averick bought 3,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $37,253.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Amtech Systems news, Director Jong S. Whang sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $653,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,800.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robert M. Averick bought 3,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $37,253.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 20.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASYS opened at $10.39 on Monday. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $15.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.85. The firm has a market cap of $144.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.31.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.17. Amtech Systems had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $19.96 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amtech Systems, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.

