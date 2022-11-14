Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Cut by 4J Wealth Management LLC

4J Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,941 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.1% of 4J Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Chico Wealth RIA bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth $7,794,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 150.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 5,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Apple Stock Up 1.9 %
AAPL stock opened at $149.70 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.06%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 457,386 shares of company stock worth $70,627,433 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.26.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.
