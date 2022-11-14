Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,486 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 1.4% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 114,581 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 20.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after purchasing an additional 435,891 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its position in Apple by 2.0% during the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 24,330 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its position in Apple by 3.7% during the first quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 1,059,307 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $209,068,000 after acquiring an additional 37,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $149.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Apple to $168.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.26.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 457,386 shares of company stock valued at $70,627,433 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

