Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,651 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 2.8% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the second quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,781 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Apple by 5.4% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 324,052 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $44,304,000 after acquiring an additional 16,712 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Apple by 3.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 211,182 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,873,000 after acquiring an additional 6,841 shares during the period. AWM Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 29.3% in the second quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Finally, Granger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the second quarter. Granger Management LLC now owns 35,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,832,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their price target on Apple to $168.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.26.

Apple stock opened at $149.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.16. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 457,386 shares of company stock worth $70,627,433 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

