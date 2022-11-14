Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,646 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.2% of Connable Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 5.2% during the second quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,486 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 2.7% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 204,374 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 33.5% during the second quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 6.2% during the second quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,729 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth approximately $4,086,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $149.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.16.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $156.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.26.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 457,386 shares of company stock valued at $70,627,433. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

