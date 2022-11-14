Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,991 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,088 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 3.3% of Graypoint LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $25,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 18,263.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416,445 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 363.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in Apple by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.26.
Insider Activity
Apple Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of AAPL stock opened at $149.70 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.16.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.
Apple Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.06%.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.
