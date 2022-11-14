Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,991 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,088 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 3.3% of Graypoint LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $25,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 18,263.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416,445 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 363.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in Apple by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.26.

Insider Activity

Apple Trading Up 1.9 %

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 457,386 shares of company stock valued at $70,627,433. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $149.70 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.16.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.06%.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

See Also

