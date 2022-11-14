Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,904 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 3.6% of James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $26,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Apple by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 114,581 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,007,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apple by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after purchasing an additional 435,891 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 24,330 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Apple by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 1,059,307 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $209,068,000 after purchasing an additional 37,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Price Performance

AAPL opened at $149.70 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.66 and a 200-day moving average of $150.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $156.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.26.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 457,386 shares of company stock valued at $70,627,433. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Recommended Stories

