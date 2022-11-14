Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 47,308 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.13.

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Down 4.5 %

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $18.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $491.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $48.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.00.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

