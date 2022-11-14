Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,773 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $4,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,158,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,035,000 after purchasing an additional 108,726 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,928,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,714,000 after purchasing an additional 410,594 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,050,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,881,000 after purchasing an additional 53,760 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Assured Guaranty by 25.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 550,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,027,000 after acquiring an additional 111,713 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Assured Guaranty by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 473,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,174,000 after acquiring an additional 8,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Assured Guaranty Price Performance

Assured Guaranty Dividend Announcement

AGO opened at $60.15 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.12. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $44.94 and a fifty-two week high of $65.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Assured Guaranty Profile

(Get Rating)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.