AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 125.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,909,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the first quarter worth $296,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the second quarter worth $85,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 4.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 7,767 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AXIS Capital from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet downgraded AXIS Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AXIS Capital from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.

AXS stock opened at $54.63 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $48.32 and a 52-week high of $61.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.75.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 12.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.16%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

