Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,247 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Barclays were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Barclays by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,087,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,491,000 after acquiring an additional 81,197 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Barclays by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 251,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Barclays in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Price Performance

NYSE:BCS opened at $7.63 on Monday. Barclays PLC has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $12.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The firm has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Barclays Profile

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.19) to GBX 200 ($2.30) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Barclays from GBX 240 ($2.76) to GBX 250 ($2.88) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Barclays from GBX 170 ($1.96) to GBX 180 ($2.07) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.42) to GBX 230 ($2.65) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

