Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,247 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Barclays were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Barclays by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,087,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,491,000 after acquiring an additional 81,197 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Barclays by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 251,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Barclays in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.47% of the company’s stock.
Barclays Price Performance
NYSE:BCS opened at $7.63 on Monday. Barclays PLC has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $12.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The firm has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.32.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Barclays Profile
Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Barclays (BCS)
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.