Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 97.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323,988 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 119.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 490.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 361.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 156.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBWI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.05.

NYSE BBWI opened at $36.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.64. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $82.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.69.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 52.60%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.22%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

