Blooom Inc. Has $744,000 Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Blooom Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 148.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,330 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.3% of Blooom Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Blooom Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,416,445 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 363.6% in the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp grew its stake in shares of Apple by 29.1% in the first quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.26.

Apple Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $149.70 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 457,386 shares of company stock worth $70,627,433 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

