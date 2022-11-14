Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,611 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its position in Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $380.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.64.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

Microsoft Stock Performance

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $247.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $239.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.72%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

