Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,684 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Cambridge Bancorp were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 9.4% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 12.5% during the second quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 26,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 10.8% during the first quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 27,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 21.2% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 56,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after acquiring an additional 9,875 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 18.9% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 112,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,550,000 after acquiring an additional 17,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CATC opened at $91.25 on Monday. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $97.57. The company has a market cap of $711.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.11 and a 200-day moving average of $82.69.

Cambridge Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Cambridge Bancorp Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.90%.

(Get Rating)

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts; and time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

