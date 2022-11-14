Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Price Target to $12.00

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

EVCM has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of EverCommerce to $15.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of 13.29.

Get EverCommerce alerts:

EverCommerce Price Performance

EverCommerce stock opened at 6.95 on Friday. EverCommerce has a 12 month low of 6.01 and a 12 month high of 20.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 9.85 and its 200-day moving average is 10.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.96, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at EverCommerce

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other EverCommerce news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 2,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of 11.17, for a total value of 29,164.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,407,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 15,719,931.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 6,318 shares of company stock valued at $70,572 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in EverCommerce by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 871.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 379.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 507.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EverCommerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.