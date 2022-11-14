Castle Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.57 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,821 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,000. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.9% of Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,965,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $110,725,825,000 after purchasing an additional 543,744 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,923.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,747,428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,947,054,000 after purchasing an additional 26,375,927 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,895.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,349,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,099,172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830,359 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,539.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,633,606 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,023,183,000 after buying an additional 9,046,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2,050.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 9,448,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,004,228,000 after buying an additional 9,008,600 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,505,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at $11,505,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 298,393 shares of company stock valued at $12,497,340. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $100.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.51, a PEG ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.93 and its 200 day moving average is $118.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.87 and a 52-week high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.91.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

