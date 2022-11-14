Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $96,000. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ CPRX opened at $14.65 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.27. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.24 and a 52 week high of $17.22.

Insider Activity at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,468,559.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,559.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Steve Miller sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $2,029,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 761,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,306,125.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 795,748 shares of company stock valued at $11,434,354 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CPRX shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Roth Capital lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.13.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

