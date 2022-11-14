Chapman Investment Management LLC Sells 4,243 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Chapman Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,210 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,243 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 7.7% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $247.11 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $239.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.65. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.64.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.