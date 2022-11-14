Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,947 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

CHKP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.80.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $131.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.41. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $107.54 and a 12-month high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $577.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.78 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

