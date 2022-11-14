Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHDN. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 2,212.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 90,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,739,000 after acquiring an additional 86,968 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,380,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,830,000 after acquiring an additional 73,505 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 239.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after acquiring an additional 59,690 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 37.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 155,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,507,000 after buying an additional 42,791 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHDN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Churchill Downs from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp set a $280.00 target price on Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $221.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $199.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.11. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1 year low of $172.75 and a 1 year high of $249.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.714 per share. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.37%.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

