Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,223 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Clearside Biomedical were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLSD. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 50,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 28,366 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 74,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 46,780 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 314.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 65,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.82% of the company’s stock.
Clearside Biomedical Price Performance
CLSD opened at $1.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.41. The stock has a market cap of $80.05 million, a P/E ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 1.84. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $4.98.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Clearside Biomedical Company Profile
Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clearside Biomedical (CLSD)
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.