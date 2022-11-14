Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,223 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Clearside Biomedical were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLSD. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 50,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 28,366 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 74,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 46,780 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 314.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 65,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Clearside Biomedical Price Performance

CLSD opened at $1.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.41. The stock has a market cap of $80.05 million, a P/E ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 1.84. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $4.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

CLSD has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearside Biomedical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.60.

(Get Rating)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.