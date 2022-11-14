Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Senior Officer Sells C$11,859.20 in Stock

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) Senior Officer Elizabeth Alves sold 170 shares of Cogeco Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.76, for a total value of C$11,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 322 shares in the company, valued at C$22,462.72.
Cogeco Communications Stock Up 1.3 %
Cogeco Communications stock opened at C$72.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$71.49 and its 200 day moving average price is C$84.27. The company has a market cap of C$3.30 billion and a PE ratio of 7.96. Cogeco Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of C$62.35 and a 1-year high of C$114.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.81, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.49.
Cogeco Communications Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.776 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Cogeco Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is currently 31.02%.
Cogeco Communications Company Profile
Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.
