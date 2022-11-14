Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 2,170 Shares of Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Farmer Bros. were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 766,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 104,000 shares during the period. Azarias Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 687.3% in the 1st quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 695,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 607,488 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 546,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 459,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 189,867 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 459,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 63,361 shares during the period. 70.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Farmer Bros. news, insider Bradley Louis Radoff bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.05 per share, for a total transaction of $252,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Farmer Bros. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Farmer Bros. stock opened at $5.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $112.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Farmer Bros. Co. has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $8.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.18.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.12. Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $122.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and other allied products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

