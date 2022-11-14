Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 48,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Avaya during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Avaya by 20.9% during the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 73,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avaya by 2.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,375,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,594,000 after buying an additional 205,494 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Avaya by 8.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 902,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,441,000 after buying an additional 71,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avaya during the first quarter valued at approximately $392,000.

Get Avaya alerts:

Avaya Stock Performance

AVYA opened at $1.66 on Monday. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average of $2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Avaya Company Profile

A number of analysts have commented on AVYA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Avaya from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum cut shares of Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.22.

(Get Rating)

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.