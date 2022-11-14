Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Concrete Pumping by 9.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Concrete Pumping by 12.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 64,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Concrete Pumping by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 460,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 7,556 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its position in Concrete Pumping by 0.4% in the first quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,130,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,275,000 after buying an additional 7,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Concrete Pumping by 6.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 147,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 8,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BBCP opened at $7.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $9.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.18 million, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Concrete Pumping ( NASDAQ:BBCP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Concrete Pumping had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $104.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Concrete Pumping Profile

(Get Rating)

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

