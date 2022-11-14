Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 27,667 American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 27,667 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in American Superconductor during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMSC opened at $4.12 on Monday. American Superconductor Co. has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $16.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average of $5.01.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Superconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on American Superconductor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their target price on American Superconductor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

