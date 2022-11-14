Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) by 778.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 102,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,521 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Precision BioSciences were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DTIL. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the first quarter worth $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Precision BioSciences during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Precision BioSciences during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Precision BioSciences during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Precision BioSciences news, CFO John Alexander Kelly acquired 37,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.34 per share, for a total transaction of $49,629.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,348.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.
Precision BioSciences stock opened at $1.47 on Monday. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.51.
Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops in vivo gene editing and ex vivo allogeneic CAR T therapies in the United States. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The company also provides Ex vivo Allogeneic CAR T Immunotherapy, a form of immunotherapy in which T cell, a specific type of immune cell is genetically engineered to recognize and kill cancer cells; PBCAR0191, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients with R/R NHL or R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or B-ALL; PBCAR19B, an anti-CD19 CAR T candidate built on the stealth cell platform utilizing a single-step gene edit to minimize the risk of chromosome abnormalities; and PBCAR269A, an investigational allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy targeting BCMA for the treatment of R/R multiple myeloma.
