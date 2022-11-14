Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 46,673 Shares of Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) by 169.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 74,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,673 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Smart Sand were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SND. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Smart Sand in the 1st quarter worth $1,032,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Smart Sand in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Smart Sand by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 7,876 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Smart Sand in the 1st quarter valued at about $944,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. sold 1,265,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total value of $2,416,411.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,982,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,337,090.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Smart Sand Stock Up 4.5 %

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Smart Sand in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SND opened at $2.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.59 million, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.32. Smart Sand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $71.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.30 million. Smart Sand had a negative net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Smart Sand, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smart Sand Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides logistics services; and SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution.

Further Reading

